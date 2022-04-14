Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Beware, no anti-Covid mouth spray approved by FDA, senior official warns

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against a mouth spray that claims to “catch and kill” the Covid-19 virus before it moves further into the body.

The product in question – made from longan extract and having been advertised on online media – was registered as a cosmetic food supplement with no medical quality, FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Thursday.

“The FDA has never approved any mouth spray product with the property of stopping or protecting against the Covid-19 virus,” he made it clear.

“Do not believe any advertisements trying to sell something that does not pass the FDA’s efficacy testing,” he warned.

Beware, no anti-Covid mouth spray approved by FDA, senior official warns

Weerachai also noted that business owners advertising their cosmetic products with false information could face a maximum of one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Also, advertisers who use false information about their food products risk a maximum three years in jail, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both.

Details about products approved by the FDA can be checked on the agency’s website at www.fda.moph.go.th.

If you want to report any suspected medical or food product, call FDA hotline 1556 or lodge a complaint via the FDAThai Facebook account or Line Official account @FDAThai.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 14, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.