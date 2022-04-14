Beware, no anti-Covid mouth spray approved by FDA, senior official warns

The product in question – made from longan extract and having been advertised on online media – was registered as a cosmetic food supplement with no medical quality, FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Thursday.
“The FDA has never approved any mouth spray product with the property of stopping or protecting against the Covid-19 virus,” he made it clear.
“Do not believe any advertisements trying to sell something that does not pass the FDA’s efficacy testing,” he warned.
Weerachai also noted that business owners advertising their cosmetic products with false information could face a maximum of one year in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Also, advertisers who use false information about their food products risk a maximum three years in jail, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both.
Details about products approved by the FDA can be checked on the agency’s website at www.fda.moph.go.th.
If you want to report any suspected medical or food product, call FDA hotline 1556 or lodge a complaint via the FDAThai Facebook account or Line Official account @FDAThai.
Published : April 14, 2022
