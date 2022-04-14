Beware, no anti-Covid mouth spray approved by FDA, senior official warns

The product in question – made from longan extract and having been advertised on online media – was registered as a cosmetic food supplement with no medical quality, FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai said on Thursday.

“The FDA has never approved any mouth spray product with the property of stopping or protecting against the Covid-19 virus,” he made it clear.

“Do not believe any advertisements trying to sell something that does not pass the FDA’s efficacy testing,” he warned.