Wed, April 27, 2022

Pheu Thai politicians mark Songkran with Thaksin and Yingluck in Dubai

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of exiled former prime minister Thaksin, and other key figures from the opposition Pheu Thai Party marked the Thai New Year with him in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

She posted on Instagram their group photo taken at a place described as Thaksin’s house in the Middle Eastern city.

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest sister and Paetongtarn’s aunt, also appeared in the group photo.

The photo caption explains that they took part in a Songkran “rot nam dam hua” rite, which involves pouring water on the hands of elders to show respect and gratitude.

In addition to the three Shinawatras, familiar politicians in the photo included Vicharn Meenchainant, Woravat Auapinyakul, Preechaphol Pongpanit, and Puangpet Chunlaiad.

Paetongtarn, nicknamed “Ung Ing” or “Ing”, was in March named “head of the Pheu Thai Family” — a new position created specially for her at the party’s meeting held in the northeastern province of Udon Thani.

She has the DNA of “the person who is determined to build this country in the name of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party”, according to Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew, who announced her appointment.

Last October, the 35-year-old political novice was named the party’s chief adviser for participation and innovation at its general meeting in the northeastern Khon Kaen province.

Many political observers view Paetongtarn as a potential prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai, a possibility that party leader Chonlanan has not ruled out.

