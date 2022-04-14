Pheu Thai politicians mark Songkran with Thaksin and Yingluck in Dubai

She posted on Instagram their group photo taken at a place described as Thaksin’s house in the Middle Eastern city.

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest sister and Paetongtarn’s aunt, also appeared in the group photo.

The photo caption explains that they took part in a Songkran “rot nam dam hua” rite, which involves pouring water on the hands of elders to show respect and gratitude.

In addition to the three Shinawatras, familiar politicians in the photo included Vicharn Meenchainant, Woravat Auapinyakul, Preechaphol Pongpanit, and Puangpet Chunlaiad.