Online sites offer satisfaction of virtual water splashing to celebrate Songkran

Sanook.com portal website is offering a virtual way to celebrate Songkran at https://season.sanook.com/songkran, where celebrants can choose their cartoon character and “targets” for water splashing among their friends in social media.

They can choose funny messages to display and a virtual location for the water fight, including popular real world sites like Bangkok’s Silom Road, Chiang Mai’s Tha Pae Gate, Surat Thani’s Samui Island, and Khon Kaen’s Khao Niao Road.

At www.สงกรานต์ออนไลน์.com until Sunday, Songkran celebrants from anywhere in the world can take part in its virtual cultural and traditional activities that include water splashing, pouring water on the hands of elders to show respect and gratitude, and bathing Buddha images.

They can choose a location for their online water fight, including Khaosan, Khao Niao, Tha Pae Gate, and Phuket’s Patong Beach.

The Songkran Metaverse Festival 2022, accessed through the website https://bit.ly/3EctKCp, offers a virtual alternative for water splashing to mark the Thai Nw Year at two virtual locations — Khaosan and Silom.

The celebrants can choose their three-dimensional avatar to take part in the virtual water fight, as well as chat with other Songkran revellers and listen to music online.

There are also colourful animations featuring a fountain, dancing car, and flying saucer.

The website can be accessed from a computer, smartphone and VR goggles.