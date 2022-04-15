Thailand records 20,289 Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,993,292 – 3,741,758 of whom have recovered, 224,905 are still in hospitals and 26,629 have died.

Separately, another 5,647 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 3,870 their second shot and 17,411 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,631,366.

