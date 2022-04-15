Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Summer storms to sweep across Thailand this weekend

Storms will sweep across most of the country this weekend and Monday (April 16-18), the Thai Meteorological Department warned on Friday.

A high-pressure system over China will whip up summer storms in the Northeast on Saturday, it said.

The severe weather will then spread down the country as far as the upper South.

"Outbreaks of summer storms are forecast followed by thunderstorms, gusty wind and hail,” said the department.

It warned people in affected areas to keep away from large open spaces, big trees and unsecured billboards.

"All transport systems should proceed with caution during the storms, and farmers should make preparations to prevent crop damage," it added.

 

For updates, visit the Thai Meteorological Department website at www.tmd.go.th or contact 1182 and (02) 399 4547.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.