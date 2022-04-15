Summer storms to sweep across Thailand this weekend

A high-pressure system over China will whip up summer storms in the Northeast on Saturday, it said.
The severe weather will then spread down the country as far as the upper South.
"Outbreaks of summer storms are forecast followed by thunderstorms, gusty wind and hail,” said the department.
It warned people in affected areas to keep away from large open spaces, big trees and unsecured billboards.
"All transport systems should proceed with caution during the storms, and farmers should make preparations to prevent crop damage," it added.
For updates, visit the Thai Meteorological Department website at www.tmd.go.th or contact 1182 and (02) 399 4547.
Published : April 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022