Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

No toll for motorists returning to Bangkok via Bang Pa-in motorway

The Highway Department has announced that motorists returning to Bangkok can use the inbound Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway for free.

No toll fees will be collected for the Bangkok-bound motorway from Friday to Monday.

The fee waiver on the Pak Chong-Si Khiew-Kham Thalay Sor section of the motorway is aimed at reducing congestion on the Mittraphap Road at a time when many people are expected to drive back to the capital.

The department had waived toll fees for the outbound section from April 11 to 14 for motorists heading out of the capital.

The free section of the motorway can be entered and exited via three gates at kilometre markers No 65, No 5 and No 8, the department added.

This part of the motorway will be open to motorists from 6am to midnight.

The department has also warned motorists against stopping at Lam Ta Kong Dam to take photographs of the scenic view as they may block traffic and cause accidents.

No toll fee on two motorways during Songkran

Published : Mar 29, 2022

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.