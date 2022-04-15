No toll for motorists returning to Bangkok via Bang Pa-in motorway

The fee waiver on the Pak Chong-Si Khiew-Kham Thalay Sor section of the motorway is aimed at reducing congestion on the Mittraphap Road at a time when many people are expected to drive back to the capital.

The department had waived toll fees for the outbound section from April 11 to 14 for motorists heading out of the capital.

The free section of the motorway can be entered and exited via three gates at kilometre markers No 65, No 5 and No 8, the department added.

This part of the motorway will be open to motorists from 6am to midnight.

The department has also warned motorists against stopping at Lam Ta Kong Dam to take photographs of the scenic view as they may block traffic and cause accidents.