Thai psychiatrist shortage is 10x below global average as mental health cases soar

A recent report titled "Thai Health 2025," conducted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) in collaboration with the Institute for Population and Social Research (IPSR) and Mahidol University, reveals a staggering mental health crisis in Thailand.

Data shows that 13.4 million Thais have experienced mental health issues or psychiatric disorders.

High Suicide Risk Among Youth and Transitional Groups

The suicide rate in Thailand has trended upward over the past decade, particularly among youth aged 15–29.

Major triggers include academic pressure, social media-induced FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), domestic violence, and societal expectations.

Interestingly, the pre-elderly group (ages 45–59) reported the lowest happiness levels, reflecting emotional vulnerability during life transitions.

Despite one-third of Thais having high mental health literacy, stigmas remain, such as viewing suicide as a sign of weakness.