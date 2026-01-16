null

Thai psychiatrist shortage is 10x below global average as mental health cases soar

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

The latest "Thai Health 2025" report reveals a stark disparity in the nation’s healthcare system, with over 13 million citizens battling mental health issues while the country faces a critical lack of specialists and insufficient budget allocation.

  • Thailand has a critical shortage of mental health professionals, with only 1.3 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, which is nearly 10 times below the global average of 13.
  • This shortage occurs as 13.4 million Thais are experiencing mental health issues, and the suicide rate is trending upward, especially among youth aged 15–29.
  • The lack of professionals and other systemic barriers result in a significant care gap, with 89% of Thais not accessing formal mental health services in the past year.
  • A key factor contributing to the shortage is limited funding, as the Department of Mental Health receives only 1.8% of the total public health budget, hindering workforce development.

A recent report titled "Thai Health 2025," conducted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) in collaboration with the Institute for Population and Social Research (IPSR) and Mahidol University, reveals a staggering mental health crisis in Thailand.

Data shows that 13.4 million Thais have experienced mental health issues or psychiatric disorders.

High Suicide Risk Among Youth and Transitional Groups

The suicide rate in Thailand has trended upward over the past decade, particularly among youth aged 15–29.

Major triggers include academic pressure, social media-induced FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), domestic violence, and societal expectations.

Interestingly, the pre-elderly group (ages 45–59) reported the lowest happiness levels, reflecting emotional vulnerability during life transitions.

Despite one-third of Thais having high mental health literacy, stigmas remain, such as viewing suicide as a sign of weakness.

Critical Shortage of Psychiatrists

Data from the "Thai Health" page highlights a structural gap in care.

While the global average is 13 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, Thailand has only 1.3 per 100,000, nearly 10 times lower than the global average.

In comparison, Switzerland has over 40, Sweden nearly 20, and Japan more than 12 per 100,000.

This shortage results in long wait times and limited access, especially outside major urban centres.

Accessibility Gap: 89% Left Untreated

Despite increased awareness, 89% of Thais did not access mental health services in the past 12 months. Only 8.2% received formal care.

Due to system barriers, 4.9% of the population turned to alternative sources such as traditional healers or monks.

Paweena Srimanothip, CEO of Bangkok Mental Health Hospital (BMHH), noted that anxiety and depression are the most prevalent conditions.

She emphasised that depression affects all ages, revealing that the youngest patient treated at BMHH was only 9 years old.

The rise in cases among people in their 20s, the nation’s primary workforce, is particularly concerning.

“BMHH recognises the importance of caring for and treating patients with depression because if left untreated, these patients may commit suicide. Therefore, patients with depression must receive evaluation, treatment, and follow-up care even after recovery.”

Limited Funding and Budgetary Constraints

Currently, the Department of Mental Health receives only 1.8% of the total Ministry of Public Health budget.

While the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Social Security schemes cover some treatment costs, the limited direct budget for the Department hinders promotion, prevention, and workforce development needed to tackle the growing national crisis.

