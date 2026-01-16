Thai psychiatrist shortage is 10x below global average as mental health cases soar

A recent report titled "Thai Health 2025," conducted by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) in collaboration with the Institute for Population and Social Research (IPSR) and Mahidol University, reveals a staggering mental health crisis in Thailand.
Data shows that 13.4 million Thais have experienced mental health issues or psychiatric disorders.
The suicide rate in Thailand has trended upward over the past decade, particularly among youth aged 15–29.
Major triggers include academic pressure, social media-induced FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), domestic violence, and societal expectations.
Interestingly, the pre-elderly group (ages 45–59) reported the lowest happiness levels, reflecting emotional vulnerability during life transitions.
Despite one-third of Thais having high mental health literacy, stigmas remain, such as viewing suicide as a sign of weakness.
Data from the "Thai Health" page highlights a structural gap in care.
While the global average is 13 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, Thailand has only 1.3 per 100,000, nearly 10 times lower than the global average.
In comparison, Switzerland has over 40, Sweden nearly 20, and Japan more than 12 per 100,000.
This shortage results in long wait times and limited access, especially outside major urban centres.
Despite increased awareness, 89% of Thais did not access mental health services in the past 12 months. Only 8.2% received formal care.
Due to system barriers, 4.9% of the population turned to alternative sources such as traditional healers or monks.
Paweena Srimanothip, CEO of Bangkok Mental Health Hospital (BMHH), noted that anxiety and depression are the most prevalent conditions.
She emphasised that depression affects all ages, revealing that the youngest patient treated at BMHH was only 9 years old.
The rise in cases among people in their 20s, the nation’s primary workforce, is particularly concerning.
“BMHH recognises the importance of caring for and treating patients with depression because if left untreated, these patients may commit suicide. Therefore, patients with depression must receive evaluation, treatment, and follow-up care even after recovery.”
Currently, the Department of Mental Health receives only 1.8% of the total Ministry of Public Health budget.
While the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Social Security schemes cover some treatment costs, the limited direct budget for the Department hinders promotion, prevention, and workforce development needed to tackle the growing national crisis.