Suphachai Chearavanont Wins CEO of the Year 2025, Reinforcing a Vision to Position Thailand as ASEAN's Digital Hub

This award honours leaders who demonstrate true CEO qualities by successfully guiding their organisations and countries through challenges toward a bright future. The CEO Awards 2025 ceremony was held at the Napalai Room, Dusit Thani Hotel in Bangkok, with many top executives from leading organisations in attendance.

Suphachai Chearavanont, the CEO of the Year 2025, shared his perspective on leadership, which he believes is crucial in managing organisations in an era of rapid global change. He emphasised that, in addition to vision and commitment, a CEO must also maintain calm in times of crisis and have the courage to make decisions to lead an organisation through difficult situations.

Suphachai reflected on the beginning of his own journey as a CEO, which came after the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, a period of immense challenges for Thailand. The lessons from that crisis, and later the dot-com bubble burst, allowed the organisation to emerge “stronger than before” and poised for further growth. He explained that such volatility serves as a test that strengthens both leaders and organisations if they maintain composure and make bold decisions.

Suphachai also noted that today's leaders face multi-layered crises and challenges, including 1) Digital Disruption: rapid technological changes, 2) Geopolitics: global political pressure and severe conflicts, and 3) Climate Change: extreme weather patterns, particularly the goal of limiting global temperatures to 1.5°C, which will accelerate and impact all sectors inevitably.