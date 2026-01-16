Suphachai Chearavanont Wins CEO of the Year 2025, Reinforcing a Vision to Position Thailand as ASEAN's Digital Hub

This award honours leaders who demonstrate true CEO qualities by successfully guiding their organisations and countries through challenges toward a bright future. The CEO Awards 2025 ceremony was held at the Napalai Room, Dusit Thani Hotel in Bangkok, with many top executives from leading organisations in attendance.
Suphachai Chearavanont, the CEO of the Year 2025, shared his perspective on leadership, which he believes is crucial in managing organisations in an era of rapid global change. He emphasised that, in addition to vision and commitment, a CEO must also maintain calm in times of crisis and have the courage to make decisions to lead an organisation through difficult situations.
Suphachai reflected on the beginning of his own journey as a CEO, which came after the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, a period of immense challenges for Thailand. The lessons from that crisis, and later the dot-com bubble burst, allowed the organisation to emerge “stronger than before” and poised for further growth. He explained that such volatility serves as a test that strengthens both leaders and organisations if they maintain composure and make bold decisions.
Suphachai also noted that today's leaders face multi-layered crises and challenges, including 1) Digital Disruption: rapid technological changes, 2) Geopolitics: global political pressure and severe conflicts, and 3) Climate Change: extreme weather patterns, particularly the goal of limiting global temperatures to 1.5°C, which will accelerate and impact all sectors inevitably.
However, Suphachai stressed that Thailand still has high potential as a “strategic hub for the region” and has the opportunity to link the ASEAN economy while adapting to the digital era to build a larger and more robust economy.
Suphachai proposed a vision to drive Thailand toward becoming “ASEAN’s Digital and Innovation Hub” to tackle global challenges and enhance the country’s competitive capability. He outlined four key strategies for pushing the country forward:
At the CEO Awards stage, Suphachai also discussed the “New Entrepreneur Model,” proposing that the government support over 2 million university students as startups. He believes this approach could lead to the creation of up to 200,000 startups. Even if only 1% succeed and become unicorns, it would drive the country’s GDP growth significantly, while also shifting the mindset of Thai youth to become entrepreneurs ready to enter all industries in the future.
Regarding CP Group’s business direction, Suphachai emphasised the company’s push towards becoming a Tech-Driven Company, using technology and innovation as the driving forces for growth. This also includes upgrading infrastructure and creating a digital ecosystem conducive to the long-term development of Thailand’s economy.
Suphachai concluded by encouraging the CEOs and executives attending the CEO Awards, stating, “Thailand definitely has a bright future,” and urged everyone to work together to lead Thailand towards stability and sustainability in the long term.
