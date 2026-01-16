Desperate Cambodian Workers Flee Crisis, Sneak into Thailand

On January 16, 2026, Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, revealed that today the Border Defence Command of Chanthaburi and Trat, along with the Chanthaburi Immigration Office and local administrative officials, apprehended 99 Cambodian migrant workers (52 men, 37 women, and 10 children) in the area of Village 4, Laem Subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi province.





The arrest came after a series of night patrols and surveillance operations, during which the migrant workers were found crossing natural border paths. All suspects were detained for initial questioning at the Navy base in Laem.

Upon initial questioning, the detained individuals revealed that they had travelled from inland Cambodia and were attempting to illegally leave the country due to the severe economic crisis. They cited a lack of work, food shortages, and an inability to sustain themselves, making it necessary to escape in order to survive.





The authorities handled all individuals in strict accordance with the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances Act of 2022, ensuring humane treatment. They were later transferred to the Chanthaburi Immigration Office and the Ban Plaeng Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This situation highlights the intense economic pressure and hardships facing neighbouring populations, which continue to drive illegal migration. This remains a critical security challenge along Thailand's borders, requiring heightened vigilance and stricter border control by Thai security agencies.

