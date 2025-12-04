Thai Embassy in Seoul urges undocumented nationals to return voluntarily by Feb 2026

The Thai Embassy in Seoul announced on Friday that the Korea Immigration Service is offering a voluntary repatriation scheme for foreign nationals residing illegally in South Korea. The scheme will allow individuals to report their status and return to their home countries without facing fines. The program is effective from December 1, 2025 until February 28, 2026.

The Embassy encourages all Thai nationals currently residing illegally in South Korea to take advantage of this opportunity to voluntarily report their status and return to Thailand within the specified period. This will help avoid fines and future legal consequences.

Additionally, the Embassy is fully prepared to assist with the issuance of travel documents (temporary passports) for those who do not have passports or require new documents.

The Thai Embassy hopes that Thai nationals will cooperate and make use of this amnesty to ensure a smooth and safe return to Thailand.