Thailand affirms “Khun Chang Khun Phaen” is a Thai epic, dismissing claims of Cambodian origin

The Thai epic “Khun Chang Khun Phaen” has recently become a hot topic on social media, with claims circulating that it originated in Cambodia. This sparked widespread confusion and debates over historical roots. However, the Thai Anti-Fake News Centre and other relevant authorities have clarified that these claims are false, stating there is no historical or archaeological evidence to suggest that the epic originated in Cambodia.

"Khun Chang Khun Phaen" has deep roots in Thai culture, predating the Rattanakosin era, and was first recorded in writing by academic institutions, such as the Vajirayana Library and the Fine Arts Department. The earliest written evidence dates back to 1920 (B.E. 2460). There is no historical proof to support the claim that the work has Cambodian origins.

The epic is considered a classic of Thai literature, originally shared through oral storytelling. Scholars and Somdet Krom Phraya Damrong Rachanuphap hypothesised that the story is based on real events from the Ayutthaya period around B.E. 2000 (approximately the 16th century). It was passed down through sermons and later compiled into a literary masterpiece during the Rattanakosin era, with the first printed edition published in 1920 by the Vajirayana Library.