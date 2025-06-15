The History and Story of Thailand’s Legendary Poet: Sunthorn Phu

His literary works have earned him global recognition and a place among the world’s most significant historical literary figures.



Born on June 26, 1786, during the reign of King Rama I, Sunthorn Phu—later granted the noble title Phra Sunthorn Voharn—is remembered for his enduring contributions to Thai literature. His most notable works include Phra Aphai Mani, Nirat Phu Khao Thong, Nirat Mueang Klaeng, Kap Phra Chai Suriyawong, Suphasit Son Ying (Proverbs for Women), and contributions to Khun Chang Khun Phaen. Many of these works remain part of the national curriculum and cultural identity.

Sunthorn Phu was born to a father from Ban Kram in Klaeng District, Rayong Province, and a mother from another province. He began his education at a young age under the guidance of monks at a temple that would later become Wat Srisudaram in Bangkok. In his early adulthood, he entered royal service as a clerk in the Royal Garden Department.



His talent in poetry soon earned him royal favor. During the reign of King Rama II, he was appointed Khun Sunthorn Voharn in the Royal Scribes Department. He became a trusted literary advisor to the king and was particularly known for his contributions to royal poetry and revisions of classical works such as the Ramakien.