No toll fee on two motorways during Songkran

Motorists can drive past any checkpoints on both motorways free of charge from from midnight of April 12 (Tuesday) until midnight of April 18 (Monday).
The Transport Ministry hopes that by waiving the toll fee, traffic congestions at toll booths will be eliminated and make people’s travels to visit their families during Songkran more convenient and affordable.
Published : March 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
