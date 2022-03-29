Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

No toll fee on two motorways during Songkran

The Cabinet on Tuesday showed the green light to a proposal by the Ministry of Transport to waive toll fee on Motorway No 7 (Bangkok - Chonburi) and Motorway No 9 (Outer Ring Road, also known as Kanchanapisek Road) during the seven days of the Songkran Festival, a Government House source revealed.

Motorists can drive past any checkpoints on both motorways free of charge from from midnight of April 12 (Tuesday) until midnight of April 18 (Monday).

The Transport Ministry hopes that by waiving the toll fee, traffic congestions at toll booths will be eliminated and make people’s travels to visit their families during Songkran more convenient and affordable.

