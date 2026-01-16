DDPM warns of high tides and potential flooding in 6 provinces and Bangkok from January 18-22

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Friday issued a warning for 7 provinces in central Thailand to prepare for high tides between January 18-22, 2026. The affected provinces are Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok. Local authorities are advised to alert businesses and residents living along rivers and canals, especially in low-lying areas outside the flood barriers, to monitor water levels and prepare for potential flooding.

DDPM Director-General Teerapat Khajamat explained that during the period between 07:00 - 10:00 on January 18-22, the high tide will cause water levels in the Chao Phraya River, particularly near the Naval Command Headquarters and Phra Chulachomklao Fort, to rise. This could lead to overflowing rivers and an increase in water levels, potentially flooding low-lying areas along the riverbanks, including communities outside flood barriers or temporary embankments.