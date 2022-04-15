Waiting for immunity via infection ‘riskier than getting booster shot’

It added that booster jabs were safe and offered strong protection against the current Omicron infection wave, as proven by data from countries worldwide.

"Amid the Omicron pandemic, two Covid-19 jabs do not protect people from infection, but they provide 85 per cent protection against death," the institute explained.

"The third jab provides 34-68 per cent protection against infection and 98-99 per cent against death, while the fourth jab provides 80-82 per cent protection against infection."

The institute said there was no record of anyone dying from Covid-19 after receiving the fourth jab.