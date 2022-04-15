Wed, April 27, 2022

Waiting for immunity via infection ‘riskier than getting booster shot’

The National Vaccine Institute sounded the alarm on Thursday over a social-media rumour that booster jabs are not needed as infection with Omicron builds strong immunity against Covid-19.

The institute warned that people who rely on “natural immunity” from infection were risking severe illness or even death, as well as long Covid in adults and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

It added that booster jabs were safe and offered strong protection against the current Omicron infection wave, as proven by data from countries worldwide.

"Amid the Omicron pandemic, two Covid-19 jabs do not protect people from infection, but they provide 85 per cent protection against death," the institute explained.

"The third jab provides 34-68 per cent protection against infection and 98-99 per cent against death, while the fourth jab provides 80-82 per cent protection against infection."

The institute said there was no record of anyone dying from Covid-19 after receiving the fourth jab.

However, data shows that only 35 per cent of Thais had received a booster jab as of April 8.

The take-up rate for boosters is also low in the three groups at highest risk of severe symptoms and death from Covid-19 – the over-60s, pregnant women and people with one of seven chronic conditions (lung complaints, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, obesity, cancer and diabetes).

"Only a small proportion in these groups have a received booster jab," said the institute, urging them to get another Covid-19 jab to protect themselves.

It said people could also keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the virus by keeping their guard up and following official measures.

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

