Thai crime investigators seek closer collaboration with Singaporean counterparts

He said 50 per cent of crimes in Singapore were cases of fraud that caused damage up to THB1 billion. He added that Thais were involved in some cases, both as culprits and victims.

"We expect Thailand and Singapore police to work together in order to enhance work potential," he said.

He said the CIB also discussed with Singapore Interpol issues related to personnel development to tackle cybercrimes at Interpol Global Complex for Innovation.

He added that the CIB is ready to support Singapore Interpol in every aspect, as internet fraud commonly happened in countries worldwide, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I paid attention to data as more data will help facilitate officers on investigation and suppression," he said.