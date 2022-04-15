Wed, April 27, 2022

Thai crime investigators seek closer collaboration with Singaporean counterparts

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) last week visited the Criminal Investigation Department and Interpol in Singapore from April 7 and 12 to exchange knowledge and work towards crime prevention and suppression.

Pol Lt-General Jirapob Phuridej said on Thursday that Singapore is safe as the number of crimes in the country was low, especially serious crimes were less than 10 cases annually.

He said 50 per cent of crimes in Singapore were cases of fraud that caused damage up to THB1 billion. He added that Thais were involved in some cases, both as culprits and victims.

"We expect Thailand and Singapore police to work together in order to enhance work potential," he said.

He said the CIB also discussed with Singapore Interpol issues related to personnel development to tackle cybercrimes at Interpol Global Complex for Innovation.

He added that the CIB is ready to support Singapore Interpol in every aspect, as internet fraud commonly happened in countries worldwide, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I paid attention to data as more data will help facilitate officers on investigation and suppression," he said.

He also believed that Thailand and Singapore will cooperate and exchange crime-related information, such as transnational organisations, online fraud and call-centre gangs.

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

