Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Sudarat urges sex crime victims to speak out so culprits punished

Veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan on Friday urged women who suffer sexual harassment or assault to speak out against the perpetrators so they are punished. Sudarat said she herself had experienced sexual harassment when she was young.

She said society must condemn those who commit sexual offences, while law enforcers must punish the culprits regardless of their status.

“I am not referring to any individual in particular, I am just speaking in principle,” she said, denying that her move was politically motivated.

Her comments came after Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault, reportedly by multiple women.

The 44-year-old politician, son of former deputy prime minister Supachai Panitchpakdi, on Thursday denied the allegations and resigned all his party positions — including as head of the coalition party’s campaign for the May 22 Bangkok governor election.

Sudarat, chairwoman of the new Thai Sang Thai Party and a former public health minister, said she had had personal experience of sexual harassment.

“Luckily, I was not easily intimidated, so what [the women allegedly] suffered recently did not occur to me,” she told reporters on Friday.

Sudarat said women are not weak although their physical strength may be inferior to men’s.

“Any man who oppresses women, regardless of their power or wealth, must be punished. Men must not treat women as their toys. As a woman, I can’t tolerate this,” she said.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 15, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.