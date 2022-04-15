20% fewer road deaths this year during Songkran’s ‘7 Dangerous Days’

He also said that he expects an overall improvement in road accidents, injuries and deaths during the “Seven Dangerous Days” from April 11 to 17.

Thai roads are among the world’s deadliest, with road accidents claiming 32.7 lives for every 100,000 people or 25,000 per year on average.

Nipon, a key Democrat Party figure, called on motorists to help cut down on losses and make roads safer. He also reckons that strict enforcement of the law by traffic police would help greatly.

“Motorists should cooperate by avoiding actions that could cause fatal accidents, such as driving while drunk, speeding and ignoring safety gear,” he said.