Thailand records 18,892 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,012,184 – 3,763,978 of whom have recovered, 221,452 are still in hospitals and 26,754 have died.

Separately, another 3,938 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,920 their second shot and 14,149 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,652,372.



According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 503.86 million on Saturday, 454.36 million of whom have recovered, 43.28 million are active cases (42,771 in severe condition) and 6.22 million have died (up by 2,270).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.3 million, followed by India with 43.04 million, Brazil with 30.24 million, France with 27.57 million and Germany with 23.37 million.