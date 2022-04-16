Air quality ‘unsafe’ across upper Thailand but Bangkok breathes easy

However, air quality in Bangkok has improved amid reduced traffic and construction activities over the long Songkran holiday.
The provinces where PM2.5 reached unsafe levels on Saturday are Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phrae, Phitsanulok, Lopburi, Saraburi, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.
Thailand sets the safe level for PM2.5 at 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) of air.
As of Saturday morning, pollution levels across the country were as follows:
North: PM2.5 at 22 to 62 μg/m3
Northeast: 30 to 65
Central region and West: 24 to 54
East: 23 to 39
South: 15 to 26
Bangkok and its vicinity: 25 to 49
CAPM asked people to avoid burning refuse and other activities that boost PM2.5 in the air.
It also urged people – especially those in at-risk groups – to monitor their health and check the air quality before leaving the house.
Sunday’s forecast is for good air quality in Bangkok and its vicinity, while all 17 provinces in the North will have moderate air quality.
However, PM2.5 levels are expected to climb over the next seven days, with hotspots in the East and lower North from Thursday to Saturday (April 21 to 23). Levels could also be high in the Northeast, the centre added.
Rain forecast in the North from Sunday to Tuesday (April 17 to 19) should help clear PM2.5 haze.
Published : April 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022