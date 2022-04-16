Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Air quality ‘unsafe’ across upper Thailand but Bangkok breathes easy

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Air quality ‘unsafe’ across upper T...

Levels of PM2.5 air pollution exceeded the safe limit in 13 provinces on Saturday, according to the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM).

However, air quality in Bangkok has improved amid reduced traffic and construction activities over the long Songkran holiday.

The provinces where PM2.5 reached unsafe levels on Saturday are Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phrae, Phitsanulok, Lopburi, Saraburi, Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Thailand sets the safe level for PM2.5 at 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) of air.

As of Saturday morning, pollution levels across the country were as follows:
North: PM2.5 at 22 to 62 μg/m3
Northeast: 30 to 65
Central region and West: 24 to 54
East: 23 to 39
South: 15 to 26
Bangkok and its vicinity: 25 to 49

CAPM asked people to avoid burning refuse and other activities that boost PM2.5 in the air.

It also urged people – especially those in at-risk groups – to monitor their health and check the air quality before leaving the house.

Sunday’s forecast is for good air quality in Bangkok and its vicinity, while all 17 provinces in the North will have moderate air quality.

However, PM2.5 levels are expected to climb over the next seven days, with hotspots in the East and lower North from Thursday to Saturday (April 21 to 23). Levels could also be high in the Northeast, the centre added.

Rain forecast in the North from Sunday to Tuesday (April 17 to 19) should help clear PM2.5 haze.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.