Air quality ‘unsafe’ across upper Thailand but Bangkok breathes easy

It also urged people – especially those in at-risk groups – to monitor their health and check the air quality before leaving the house.

Sunday’s forecast is for good air quality in Bangkok and its vicinity, while all 17 provinces in the North will have moderate air quality.

However, PM2.5 levels are expected to climb over the next seven days, with hotspots in the East and lower North from Thursday to Saturday (April 21 to 23). Levels could also be high in the Northeast, the centre added.

Rain forecast in the North from Sunday to Tuesday (April 17 to 19) should help clear PM2.5 haze.