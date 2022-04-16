Wed, April 27, 2022

Thailand 3rd happiest country in Southeast Asia

Thailand ranked 61 globally and took third place regionally in this year’s World Happiness Report.

The country scored 5.891 points in the Average Life Evaluation category in the report compiled using data from 2019 to 2021.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand ranks third after Singapore and the Philippines, who globally hold the 27th and 60th rankings respectively.

As for the six factors contributing to happiness, Thailand earned 1.535 points in GDP per capita, 1.096 in social support, 0.697 points in healthy life expectancy, 0.617 in freedom to make life choices, 0.321 in generosity, 0.023 in perceptions of corruption and 1.6 in dystopia plus residual.

Meanwhile, the 10 countries topping the happiness list are Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

The World Happiness Report is published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and compiled by a group of independent experts acting in individual capacities.

This year’s World Happiness Report used data gathered by Gallup World Poll from 2019 to 2021. The data from these three years was combined to make the sample size large enough to reduce errors.

 

