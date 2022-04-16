Thailand 3rd happiest country in Southeast Asia

In Southeast Asia, Thailand ranks third after Singapore and the Philippines, who globally hold the 27th and 60th rankings respectively.

As for the six factors contributing to happiness, Thailand earned 1.535 points in GDP per capita, 1.096 in social support, 0.697 points in healthy life expectancy, 0.617 in freedom to make life choices, 0.321 in generosity, 0.023 in perceptions of corruption and 1.6 in dystopia plus residual.

Meanwhile, the 10 countries topping the happiness list are Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

The World Happiness Report is published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and compiled by a group of independent experts acting in individual capacities.