Young rapper Milli set to rock Coachella on Sunday morning

Milli, whose real name is Danupha Khanatheerakul, will join a line-up that features many big names in pop, hip-hop and rock music.

She is scheduled to take to the stage on Sunday at 8.50am Thailand time, according to her record label YUPP!

A live broadcast of Coachella, held across two weekends April 15-17 and April 22-24, can be viewed via its official YouTube channel.