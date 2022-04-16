Young rapper Milli set to rock Coachella on Sunday morning

Milli, whose real name is Danupha Khanatheerakul, will join a line-up that features many big names in pop, hip-hop and rock music.
She is scheduled to take to the stage on Sunday at 8.50am Thailand time, according to her record label YUPP!
A live broadcast of Coachella, held across two weekends April 15-17 and April 22-24, can be viewed via its official YouTube channel.
Milli is among eight Asian musical artists to perform at the coveted festival this year. The others include K-pop icon CL, multi-hyphenate Jackson Wang, Japanese-American singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada, Korean singer-songwriter Bibi, rising Indonesian star Warren Hue, Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki and Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, the organiser 88rising reported on its website.
Milli made headlines in July last year when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pressed defamation charges against her for social media remarks slamming him for his alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis. The rapper confessed to the charge and paid the 2,000 baht fine.
Police have also threatened her and other celebrities with the charge of spreading misinformation and fake news about Covid-19 under the Computer Crime Act.
The last Thai singer to join Coachella was K-pop band Blackpink’s Lisa “Lalisa” Manoban, who performed at the music festival in 2019.
Published : April 16, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022