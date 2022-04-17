PM2.5 pollution warning issued for Bangkok, North and Northeast

On Sunday morning, PM2.5 levels exceeded the national safe limit in areas of the North including Chiang Mai, Nan and Lampang.

Thailand’s safe limit is 50 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre (μg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 15μg/m3.

The PM2.5 situation across Thailand as of Sunday morning:

• North: Readings coming in at 15 to 66μg/m3

• Northeast: 25 to 47

• Central region and West: 21 to 45

• East: 23 to 37

• South: 12 to 28

• Bangkok and its vicinity: 21 to 47