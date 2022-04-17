PM2.5 pollution warning issued for Bangkok, North and Northeast

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM) warns that PM2.5 will rise due to burn-offs in the North and Northeast, stagnant air, and smoke from vehicles as people return from their hometowns after the Songkran holiday.
The centre urged people to refrain from burning refuse or agricultural waste, avoid using vehicles and monitor for symptoms caused by poor air quality.
"People in areas where PM2.5 pollution is bad should avoid outdoor activities and wear face masks. Those who have symptoms should seek medical advice," CAPM said. Symptoms include shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, coughing and eye irritation.
On Sunday morning, PM2.5 levels exceeded the national safe limit in areas of the North including Chiang Mai, Nan and Lampang.
Thailand’s safe limit is 50 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic metre (μg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 15μg/m3.
The PM2.5 situation across Thailand as of Sunday morning:
• North: Readings coming in at 15 to 66μg/m3
• Northeast: 25 to 47
• Central region and West: 21 to 45
• East: 23 to 37
• South: 12 to 28
• Bangkok and its vicinity: 21 to 47
Published : April 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
