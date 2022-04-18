Chiang Mai, Lampang hit with unhealthy levels of PM2.5 again

As per the air4thai.pcd.go.th website, the air quality in these three districts has entered the orange level, which means people will start getting ill if exposed to the pollution for three consecutive days.

However, shortly after the department issued the warning, the PM2.5 level in the three districts dropped to yellow or moderate quality.

The website reported that PM2.5 readings in Chiang Mai’s Muang district and Lampang’s Muang and Mae Mo districts came in at 50, 45 and 41 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) respectively at noon on Monday.