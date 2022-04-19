US nationals can travel to Thailand as Covid alert level lowered

The agency, meanwhile, updated its Covid-19 Travel Health Notices system on Monday, saying that level 4 will no longer be based on Covid-19 incidence or case count alone.
"It will be reserved for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern, and healthcare infrastructure collapse," the CDC said.
It added that levels 3, 2, and 1 will still be primarily determined by 28-day incidence or case counts.
The CDC uses Travel Health Notices to alert travellers and other audiences to health threats around the world and advises on how to protect themselves.
As of Tuesday, no countries and regions were categorised in level 4 which Americans should avoid travelling to.
Meanwhile, 122 countries and regions, including Thailand, were categorised in level 3 where Americans are advised to make sure that they are up to date with Covid-19 vaccines before their trip.
CDC Travel Health Notices were categorised in five levels as follows:
Level 4: Special Circumstances / Do Not Travel
— Do no travel to this destination.
— If you must travel, make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before your trip.
Level 3: High Level of Covid-19
— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.
— If you are not up to date with your vaccines, avoid travelling to this destination.
— If you have a weakened immune system or are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19, even if you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines, talk with your clinician about your risk and consider delaying travel to this destination.
Level 2: Moderate Level of Covid-19
— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.
— If you have a weakened immune system or are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19, even if you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines, talk to your clinician about what additional precautions may be needed before, during, and after travel to this destination.
Level 1: Low Level of Covid-19
— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.
Level Unknown: Unknown Level of Covid-19
— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.
— If you are not up to date with your vaccines, avoid travelling to this destination.
— If you have a weakened immune system or are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19, even if you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines, talk with your clinician about your risk, and consider delaying travel to this destination.
People can visit CDC's website for a full list of countries and regions under Travel Health Notices.
Published : April 19, 2022
