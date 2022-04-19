US nationals can travel to Thailand as Covid alert level lowered

CDC Travel Health Notices were categorised in five levels as follows:

Level 4: Special Circumstances / Do Not Travel

— Do no travel to this destination.

— If you must travel, make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before your trip.

Level 3: High Level of Covid-19

— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.

— If you are not up to date with your vaccines, avoid travelling to this destination.

— If you have a weakened immune system or are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19, even if you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines, talk with your clinician about your risk and consider delaying travel to this destination.

Level 2: Moderate Level of Covid-19

— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.

— If you have a weakened immune system or are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19, even if you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines, talk to your clinician about what additional precautions may be needed before, during, and after travel to this destination.

Level 1: Low Level of Covid-19

— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.

Level Unknown: Unknown Level of Covid-19

— Make sure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines before travelling to this destination.

— If you are not up to date with your vaccines, avoid travelling to this destination.

— If you have a weakened immune system or are more likely to get very sick from Covid-19, even if you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines, talk with your clinician about your risk, and consider delaying travel to this destination.

People can visit CDC's website for a full list of countries and regions under Travel Health Notices.