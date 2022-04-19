Prayut expected to attend Asean-US summit hosted by Biden in May

Don said he expects Asean leaders to meet in person unless an unexpected situation forces them to meet virtually.

He added that Prayut has yet to formally respond to the Asean invitation because it has only just arrived.

As for whether Prayut will meet President Joe Biden for personal bilateral talks, Don said nothing has been scheduled yet though they will meet at the summit.

Asean is also expected to hold a meeting with the European Union at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.