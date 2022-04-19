Prayut expected to attend Asean-US summit hosted by Biden in May

He confirmed that the summit, which has been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the US president in Washington on May 12-13. He added that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not on the agenda in this meeting.
Don said he expects Asean leaders to meet in person unless an unexpected situation forces them to meet virtually.
He added that Prayut has yet to formally respond to the Asean invitation because it has only just arrived.
As for whether Prayut will meet President Joe Biden for personal bilateral talks, Don said nothing has been scheduled yet though they will meet at the summit.
Asean is also expected to hold a meeting with the European Union at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.
Published : April 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
