Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Prayut expected to attend Asean-US summit hosted by Biden in May

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will most probably attend the upcoming Asean-US Summit in person, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.

He confirmed that the summit, which has been postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the US president in Washington on May 12-13. He added that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not on the agenda in this meeting.

Don said he expects Asean leaders to meet in person unless an unexpected situation forces them to meet virtually.

He added that Prayut has yet to formally respond to the Asean invitation because it has only just arrived.

As for whether Prayut will meet President Joe Biden for personal bilateral talks, Don said nothing has been scheduled yet though they will meet at the summit.

Asean is also expected to hold a meeting with the European Union at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.

Prayut expected to attend Asean-US summit hosted by Biden in May

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.