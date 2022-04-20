Website seized by FBI, Secret Service had released NACC data which 'could have been edited'

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the released information included two sets of data published on the NACC’s website since 2019,” said the announcement.

“The first set is a list of debts and assets of 780 accounts, which has also been released on two other URLs, namely http://178.128.223.11:3000/nacc and https://datathon.corrupt0.org/nacc.

“The second set comprises 1,366 file cases that the NACC ruled as having merit. This data has also been released on two other URLs, namely http://178.128.223.11:3000/nacc-case and https://datathon.corrupt0.org/nacc-case,” said the anti-graft agency.