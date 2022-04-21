Saudi Arabia allowing 5,885 Thais to take part in Hajj

Those interested can register from Sunday (April 23). Hajj commences from July 7 and ends on July 12.

This year, the Saudi Arabian government is allowing 5,885 Thais to join the religious ceremony. To prevent Covid-19 from spreading further, participants must be under 65 years old, be fully vaccinated and present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

The division had opened registration from October to December last year via the website https://hajthailand.dopa.go.th/ before Saudi Arabia announced the quota this year.

So far, 3,686 Thais have registered to participate in the 2022 Hajj.

Registration for additional participants will close on April 30.