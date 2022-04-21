Wed, April 27, 2022

Saudi Arabia allowing 5,885 Thais to take part in Hajj

The Division of the Islamic Organisation and Hajj Affairs Promotion announced on Wednesday that it would allow more Thais to participate in the Hajj ceremony in Saudi Arabia for Hijiri year 1443.

Those interested can register from Sunday (April 23). Hajj commences from July 7 and ends on July 12.

This year, the Saudi Arabian government is allowing 5,885 Thais to join the religious ceremony. To prevent Covid-19 from spreading further, participants must be under 65 years old, be fully vaccinated and present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

The division had opened registration from October to December last year via the website https://hajthailand.dopa.go.th/ before Saudi Arabia announced the quota this year.

So far, 3,686 Thais have registered to participate in the 2022 Hajj.

Registration for additional participants will close on April 30.

Published : April 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

