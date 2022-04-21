Two US nationals arrested for alleged tax evasion worth $10 million

The bureau said its officers from the Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit (TCIU) nabbed the two in Phuket on Tuesday.

The arrests were made at the request of the US department, which sought cooperation from the CIB after learning that the two suspects had fled to Thailand. The DHS has withheld the identities of the two.

It informed the CIB that the two suspects allegedly evaded paying tax on employment of hundreds of illegal immigrants from 2007 to 2021.