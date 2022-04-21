Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Two US nationals arrested for alleged tax evasion worth $10 million

A Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) police team has arrested two Americans at the request of US authorities for allegedly evading job employment taxes worth US$10 million (THB337.5 million).

The arrests were announced at a press conference jointly held by CIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirapop Phuridej and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regional attaché Eric McLoughlin.

The bureau said its officers from the Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit (TCIU) nabbed the two in Phuket on Tuesday.

The arrests were made at the request of the US department, which sought cooperation from the CIB after learning that the two suspects had fled to Thailand. The DHS has withheld the identities of the two.

It informed the CIB that the two suspects allegedly evaded paying tax on employment of hundreds of illegal immigrants from 2007 to 2021. Two US nationals arrested for alleged tax evasion worth $10 million

The two had a job placement firm in Florida and had placed illegal immigrants for work in hotels, bars and restaurants. The DHS estimated the job employment value at $67 million, reporting that the two had allegedly evaded taxes to the tune of $10 million.

It later obtained arrest warrants, but found both had fled to Thailand.

Two US nationals arrested for alleged tax evasion worth $10 million According to a TCIU investigation, the suspects entered Thailand as tourists and were living in a Phuket villa.

Armed with a search warrant, the TCIU swooped down on the villa and nabbed the two.

Both are expected to be sent back to the United States. Two US nationals arrested for alleged tax evasion worth $10 million

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.