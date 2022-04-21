Two US nationals arrested for alleged tax evasion worth $10 million

The arrests were announced at a press conference jointly held by CIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Jirapop Phuridej and US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regional attaché Eric McLoughlin.
The bureau said its officers from the Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit (TCIU) nabbed the two in Phuket on Tuesday.
The arrests were made at the request of the US department, which sought cooperation from the CIB after learning that the two suspects had fled to Thailand. The DHS has withheld the identities of the two.
It informed the CIB that the two suspects allegedly evaded paying tax on employment of hundreds of illegal immigrants from 2007 to 2021.
The two had a job placement firm in Florida and had placed illegal immigrants for work in hotels, bars and restaurants. The DHS estimated the job employment value at $67 million, reporting that the two had allegedly evaded taxes to the tune of $10 million.
It later obtained arrest warrants, but found both had fled to Thailand.
According to a TCIU investigation, the suspects entered Thailand as tourists and were living in a Phuket villa.
Armed with a search warrant, the TCIU swooped down on the villa and nabbed the two.
Both are expected to be sent back to the United States.
Published : April 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022