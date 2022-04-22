New chief appointed to tackle emergency situations at Bangkok airports

The order states that General Narong, a military specialist attached to the Supreme Command, will oversee all emergency operations at the two airports in case an emergency situation occurs.

The commander also appointed General Benjapol Rangsiphanuwat, an adviser to the Supreme Command, and Lt-General Saengsak Lamungthong, a military specialist attached to the Supreme Command, as Narong’s deputies.

The three officers will be in charge of emergency situations at the two international airports and will carry out operations assigned to them by the prime minister and the Cabinet, the order added.

The appointments go into effect retroactively from April 1.