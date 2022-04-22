Wed, April 27, 2022

New chief appointed to tackle emergency situations at Bangkok airports

The Army commander has named a new chief to oversee emergency situations at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Supreme Commander General Chalermphol Srisawat signed the order on Wednesday appointing General Narong Prueksaroongruang as situation commander for the two airports. The order was published in the Royal Gazette the following day.

The order states that General Narong, a military specialist attached to the Supreme Command, will oversee all emergency operations at the two airports in case an emergency situation occurs.

The commander also appointed General Benjapol Rangsiphanuwat, an adviser to the Supreme Command, and Lt-General Saengsak Lamungthong, a military specialist attached to the Supreme Command, as Narong’s deputies.

The three officers will be in charge of emergency situations at the two international airports and will carry out operations assigned to them by the prime minister and the Cabinet, the order added.

The appointments go into effect retroactively from April 1.

