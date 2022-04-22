Rare ‘parade’ of 4 planets visible above Thailand next week

Such a “parade” of the four planets has not been seen since the year 947AD, according to experts.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) reported on its website on Friday that the four planets would “appear together” before dawn on those three days, from 4am until sunrise.
The planetary alignment will be visible in the eastern sky of the country, along with the Moon, the agency said.
“If the sky is clear and free from clouds, people across Thailand will be able to see the beauty of this astronomical phenomenon before sunrise,” Narit said.
On those three days, the Moon appears at different positions — next to Saturn on Monday, near Mars on Tuesday, and adjacent to Venus and Jupiter on Wednesday.
The parade of the four planets can be viewed from both the northern and southern hemispheres next week, albeit on different days.
For example, it is expected to be visible in India predawn from Saturday, and in Australia for a brief moment shortly before dawn on Sunday.
Published : April 22, 2022
