Hospitals prepare for surge of sick children after schools reopen

In January, more than half of children who died from Covid-19 were under five years old – too young to be vaccinated. The government is urging parents to get vaccinated while instructing public hospitals to launch a special treatment system for children infected after the school year starts.

Hospitals have been ordered to arrange beds, medical personnel, and a transfer system in case of a rapid rise in the number of severely ill children.

The government is also hastening the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 at schools.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry's Immunity Promotion Subcommittee has proposed boosting fully vaccinated children aged 12 to 17 with a half or full dose of Pfizer after an interval of four to six months. Vaccination points at schools will administer half doses from May 9, with another half dose available at local hospitals after the appropriate interval.