Thailand ‘must speed up testing, jabs’ to declare endemic by July 1

The death rate currently stands at 0.35 per cent of an average 36,512 cases per day, said commission vice-chairman Chalermchai Boonyaleephan.

However, that rate would be lower if testing was increased to get a more accurate picture of the true daily infection rate, he added.

Hence, he urged the government to increase testing by 3.5 times, especially via ATKs.

Accelerating Covid-19 screening was a crucial way to reduce the death rate, he emphasised.