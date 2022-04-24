Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Mae Sot on high alert after car bomb rocks Myawaddy border

A car bomb planted at the foot of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge near the Myawaddy-Mae Sot border checkpoint exploded late on Saturday night damaging a four-storey building and shops nearby.

No casualties or injuries were reported. Thai border checkpoint officials said it took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

Mae Sot on high alert after car bomb rocks Myawaddy border

A little later, a group of people showed up at the site and clashed with Myanmar officials. The clash reportedly lasted for about 15 minutes before the group withdrew to the south of Myawaddy.

Reports say a team of Myanmar soldiers were deployed on Sunday to control the situation and collect evidence.

Mae Sot on high alert after car bomb rocks Myawaddy border

Meanwhile, security at the Mae Sot border was immediately stepped up on Saturday night and the patrol team found a group of Myanmar citizens who had reportedly crossed over to Thailand before the explosion.

Mae Sot on high alert after car bomb rocks Myawaddy border

The officers rounded up 24 men and 25 women, who said they were waiting for job agents to take them to Bangkok and other provinces. They claimed to have paid 20,000 baht each to job brokers.

The group will be deported after undergoing legal proceedings at the Mae Sot Police Station.

 

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

Published : May 05, 2022

Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : April 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.