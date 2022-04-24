Mae Sot on high alert after car bomb rocks Myawaddy border

Meanwhile, security at the Mae Sot border was immediately stepped up on Saturday night and the patrol team found a group of Myanmar citizens who had reportedly crossed over to Thailand before the explosion.

The officers rounded up 24 men and 25 women, who said they were waiting for job agents to take them to Bangkok and other provinces. They claimed to have paid 20,000 baht each to job brokers.

The group will be deported after undergoing legal proceedings at the Mae Sot Police Station.