Thailand records 14,994 Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,180,868 – 3,978,469 of whom have recovered, 174,500 are still in hospitals and 27,899 have died.

Separately, another 6,987 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 21,225 their second shot and 40,554 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 132,633,387.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 509.58 million on Monday, 462.43 million of whom have recovered, 40.91 million are active cases (42,430 in severe condition) and 6.24 million have died (up by 977).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.66 million, followed by India with 43.06 million, Brazil with 30.35 million, France with 28.3 million and Germany with 24.14 million.