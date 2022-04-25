Sakoltee, Sudarat visit Bangkok markets to woo voters

Sakoltee visited several markets across the river in Thonburi. While he was at Wang Lang market in Bangkok Noi, vendors complained to him about the lack of business and hoped he would help rebuild the city’s economy.
The candidate said he was already planning to develop markets in Thonburi while he was deputy governor. Sakoltee stepped down from his post on March 7 to register as Bangkok governor candidate. He said his plan will improve business for vendors while respecting the rights of footpath users.
He said he visited the Wang Lang market often because it sells good food, including mango sticky rice, grilled pork and traditional desserts. He said this can be the market’s selling point.
He also told voters that if he was voted in, he would deploy electric buses around Rattanakosin Island to promote important tourist spots. Sakoltee said this plan can be implemented immediately when the country opens fully on May 1.
He also pointed out that previous governors had been bound by their parties, so they faced limitations when selecting personnel. However, since he is running independently, he can select capable personnel.
Meanwhile, Sudarat visited the Keha Chalongkrung market in Nong Chok district to campaign for her party’s candidate, Sita Diwari.
In a speech delivered to an audience of some 1,000 people, Sudarat claimed that household debt accounts for 90 per cent of the GDP and there is a severe lack of liquidity. She added that people were now relying on loan sharks and borrowing money at high-interest rates.
To deal with this problem, she said, the party has a credit fund policy for low-income earners, who can borrow money at low-interest rates. She said loans of 5,000 to 50,000 baht will be given without collateral and borrowers will have between six months and three years to pay back.
Apart from helping get rid of loan sharks, she said these loans will also help people build their credit score if they pay back on time.
Bangkokians will be voting for a new governor and councillors on May 22.
By : THE NATION
