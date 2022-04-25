Sakoltee, Sudarat visit Bangkok markets to woo voters

The candidate said he was already planning to develop markets in Thonburi while he was deputy governor. Sakoltee stepped down from his post on March 7 to register as Bangkok governor candidate. He said his plan will improve business for vendors while respecting the rights of footpath users.

He said he visited the Wang Lang market often because it sells good food, including mango sticky rice, grilled pork and traditional desserts. He said this can be the market’s selling point.

He also told voters that if he was voted in, he would deploy electric buses around Rattanakosin Island to promote important tourist spots. Sakoltee said this plan can be implemented immediately when the country opens fully on May 1.

He also pointed out that previous governors had been bound by their parties, so they faced limitations when selecting personnel. However, since he is running independently, he can select capable personnel.