Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Sakoltee, Sudarat visit Bangkok markets to woo voters

Independent Bangkok gubernatorial candidate Sakoltee Phattiyakul and Thai Sarng Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan visited different parts of the capital to woo voters and share their policies.

Sakoltee visited several markets across the river in Thonburi. While he was at Wang Lang market in Bangkok Noi, vendors complained to him about the lack of business and hoped he would help rebuild the city’s economy.

The candidate said he was already planning to develop markets in Thonburi while he was deputy governor. Sakoltee stepped down from his post on March 7 to register as Bangkok governor candidate. He said his plan will improve business for vendors while respecting the rights of footpath users.

He said he visited the Wang Lang market often because it sells good food, including mango sticky rice, grilled pork and traditional desserts. He said this can be the market’s selling point.

He also told voters that if he was voted in, he would deploy electric buses around Rattanakosin Island to promote important tourist spots. Sakoltee said this plan can be implemented immediately when the country opens fully on May 1.

He also pointed out that previous governors had been bound by their parties, so they faced limitations when selecting personnel. However, since he is running independently, he can select capable personnel.

 

Sakoltee, Sudarat visit Bangkok markets to woo voters Sakoltee, Sudarat visit Bangkok markets to woo voters Sakoltee, Sudarat visit Bangkok markets to woo voters

Meanwhile, Sudarat visited the Keha Chalongkrung market in Nong Chok district to campaign for her party’s candidate, Sita Diwari.

In a speech delivered to an audience of some 1,000 people, Sudarat claimed that household debt accounts for 90 per cent of the GDP and there is a severe lack of liquidity. She added that people were now relying on loan sharks and borrowing money at high-interest rates.

To deal with this problem, she said, the party has a credit fund policy for low-income earners, who can borrow money at low-interest rates. She said loans of 5,000 to 50,000 baht will be given without collateral and borrowers will have between six months and three years to pay back.

Apart from helping get rid of loan sharks, she said these loans will also help people build their credit score if they pay back on time.

Bangkokians will be voting for a new governor and councillors on May 22.

Sakoltee, Sudarat visit Bangkok markets to woo voters

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Reopening of Mae Sot border checkpoint postponed

Published : May 05, 2022

Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Published : May 05, 2022

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand rated No. 4 among top tourist destinations around the world

Published : May 05, 2022

Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

Published : May 05, 2022

Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

Published : May 05, 2022

PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Published : May 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.