Thailand records 13,816 Covid-19 cases and 120 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,194,684 – 3,999,541 of whom have recovered, 167,124 are still in hospitals and 28,019 have died.

Separately, another 6,946 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,402 their second shot and 34,472 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 132,693,207.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 510.11 million on Tuesday, 463.41 million of whom have recovered, 40.45 million are active cases (42,516 in severe condition) and 6.25 million have died (up by 1,778).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.73 million, followed by India with 43.06 million, Brazil with 30.36 million, France with 28.32 million and Germany with 24.23 million.