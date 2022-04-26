Abandoned New World mall will finally be pulled down

However, the Phra Nakhon district office said on Monday that the owner has been contacted and has agreed to demolish the building.

District chief Vason Boonmuenwai said the structure was not stable and could pose a danger to residents.

The site had been cordoned off for demolition work on Monday, and Vason reckons the job will take between eight and 12 months.

The New World mall, which opened in 1983, was once bustling with shoppers but had to be shut down in 1994 when the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) took the owner to court for illegally adding seven floors to the building. In 1997, the court ordered that floors five to 11 be removed and in 2004 a part of the building collapsed killing a passer-by.