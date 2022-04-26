New drug cocktail ‘Happy Water’ could be fatal, state agency warns

It is made from several other drugs including ecstasy, methamphetamine, diazepam, caffeine, tramadol, or drugs affecting the nervous system, and is mixed with hot water or sweet drink.

The drug is known to affect the mind and nerves, and users feel dreamy, active and energetic, and experience fun.

The drug has been gaining popularity among Thai and foreign tourists and might spread to a wider circle, he said.

Manus said it is a worrying matter because using several drugs at the same time or using a high amount of drugs while drinking alcoholic beverages could be dangerous to the body and brain, and could even cause death.