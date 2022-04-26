New drug cocktail ‘Happy Water’ could be fatal, state agency warns

Department deputy director-general Dr Manus Potaporn said on Tuesday that the “Happy Water” drug was recently found to be sold in entertainment venues by a drug trafficking network.
It is made from several other drugs including ecstasy, methamphetamine, diazepam, caffeine, tramadol, or drugs affecting the nervous system, and is mixed with hot water or sweet drink.
The drug is known to affect the mind and nerves, and users feel dreamy, active and energetic, and experience fun.
The drug has been gaining popularity among Thai and foreign tourists and might spread to a wider circle, he said.
Manus said it is a worrying matter because using several drugs at the same time or using a high amount of drugs while drinking alcoholic beverages could be dangerous to the body and brain, and could even cause death.
Dr Sarawut Boonchaipanichwattana, director of the Public Health Ministry's Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment, said that the drug trafficking network is currently mixing several drugs and claims that it could intensify the effects, more than using a single type of drug.
Apart from entertainment venues, the drug was also found to be sold on social media platforms.
People who would like to get more information on drugs and related crimes could call 1165, or contact at the website www.pmnidat.go.th.
Those who would like to treat drug addiction could go to the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment in Pathum Thani Province, or six Tanyarak Hospitals in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Pattani provinces.
By : THE NATION
