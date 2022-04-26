Chinese officials warn of ban on Thai durian if Covid problem not resolved

The letter said that the Mohan border checkpoint officials had found Covid-19 disease in imported durians several times during random testing. It also reported the latest results from durian consignments on Saturday. A total of 82 Thai durian trucks arrived at the Mohan border checkpoint on Saturday. Six of them, or 7.32 per cent tested positive, according to a nucleic acid test for Covid-19.

The checkpoint will speak with related companies to reinforce Covid-19 prevention measures and order related organisations to solve the issue within five business days.

If the issue is not solved after five business days, the Mohan border will ban durians from Thailand.

Sanchai said that the government should issue clear and definitive measures to ban exporters found to be lax. He said these operators should stop operating for two weeks to resolve their problem.