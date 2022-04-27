Prayut will answer opposition questions during censure showdown: govt spokesman

He said the government and the prime minister have been “administering the country with integrity” and they have been taking “drastic action” against corrupt officials without any nepotism as in past administrations.

“So, the government would like to ask the opposition to carry out its duty with its full effort. They should not act like children crying foul for a chance to become the government,” the spokesman said.

He also challenged the opposition to provide documentary evidence of corruption instead of using only rhetoric during the debate.

On Tuesday, opposition parties held a meeting and resolved to submit a censure motion against the administration based on six allegations.

Those attending the meeting included Cholnan, Phumtham Wechayachai, a member of the Pheu Thai political strategies committee, Sukhumpong Ngonkham, an opposition whip, Seri Ruam Thai Party deputy leader Wirat Warossirin, Puea Chat party-list MP Somkram Kitlertphairoj, and Thai People Power Party leader Supoj Arwas.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong said the meeting resolved to raise six allegations against the Prayut government:

- The government has committed several failures in country administration.

- The government has intentionally violated the charter and law as well as political ethics.

- The government committed corruption and indulged in nepotism to benefit its affiliates.

- The government has failed to enforce policies that have been delivered to Parliament.

- The government has violated people’s rights and liberties.

- The government has acted in a way that damaged democracy and the parliamentary system.

Prasert said the meeting resolved that the censure will not be held against the entire Cabinet but a motion will be filed against the prime minister and certain other ministers.

He said each opposition party has gathered information and evidence against their censure targets. He declined to elaborate.

The Pheu Thai secretary-general said the meeting agreed that the censure motion would be submitted as soon as possible after the amendment bills to the political party act and the MPs election act are passed in the third reading.

He said the opposition decided to wait until the two amendment bills are passed because it saw a need for the amendments to the organic law for holding the next election. It fears if it holds a censure debate first, there could be a political impasse.

Prasert added that the meeting assigned Chusak Sirinil, chief of the Pheu Thai legal affairs committee, to draw up the censure motion. The draft will later be submitted to the next meeting of opposition parties for approval.