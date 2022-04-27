Thu, May 05, 2022

Rice Department to distribute special rice granted by His Majesty

To celebrate the upcoming Royal Ploughing Ceremony, which will be held at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang on May 13, the Rice Department is handing out six breeds of rice weighing 1,728 kilograms that it received from His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Department director-general Nutthakit Khongthip said on Wednesday the six breeds of rice are 245kg of Jasmine 105, Pathum Thani 1 (399kg), Kor Khor 43 (125kg), Kor Khor 6 (70kg), Kor Khor 87 (300kg), and Kor Khor 85 (589kg).

To reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading, those interested in receiving the rice can scan the QR code below or register online at https://rice.moac.go.th/ from May 8. Each person will be entitled to two bags of rice in husks that they can grow themselves. Registrants can pick up the rice at provincial or district agricultural offices from May 13.

