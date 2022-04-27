Rice Department to distribute special rice granted by His Majesty

Department director-general Nutthakit Khongthip said on Wednesday the six breeds of rice are 245kg of Jasmine 105, Pathum Thani 1 (399kg), Kor Khor 43 (125kg), Kor Khor 6 (70kg), Kor Khor 87 (300kg), and Kor Khor 85 (589kg).

To reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading, those interested in receiving the rice can scan the QR code below or register online at https://rice.moac.go.th/ from May 8. Each person will be entitled to two bags of rice in husks that they can grow themselves. Registrants can pick up the rice at provincial or district agricultural offices from May 13.