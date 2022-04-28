Thailand records 14,437 Covid-19 cases and 127 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,224,008 – 4,036,969 of whom have recovered, 158,768 are still in hospitals and 28,271 have died.

Separately, another 23,594 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 49,580 their second shot and 77,593 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 132,976,433.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 511.6 million on Thursday, 465.32 million of whom have recovered, 40.03 million are active cases (42,095 in severe condition) and 6.25 million have died (up by 2,655).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.89 million, followed by India with 43.07 million, Brazil with 30.4 million, France with 28.48 million and Germany with 24.49 million.