Thu, May 05, 2022

in-focus

Woman driver makes wrong turn, ends up stuck in between Lak Si railway tracks

A woman, said to be driving at "high speed", made a wrong turn and ended up trapped between two railway tracks in Bangkok’s Lak Si district early on Thursday.

Fortunately, no train used either of the two tracks at the time of the incident just 500 metres from Bang Khen railway station at 2am.

The Thun Song Hong police station was alerted immediately when the Mazda sedan ended up between the two tracks along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road.

The bottom of the car was stuck on piles of gravel between the tracks. Its front left tyre had burst apparently after driving on the track bolts. The car’s bonnet was also damaged.

Railway officials spent an hour using a tow truck to spring the car loose and drag the vehicle to safety.

The car was removed from the spot before the first train of the day arrived from Den Chai station at 4am.

Woman driver makes wrong turn, ends up stuck in between Lak Si railway tracks An official manning the station told police he heard the roar of the car as it drove at “high speed” into the track area. He said he shouted and ran after the car to tell the driver to halt but the woman continued on for about 500 metres before her vehicle came to a dead stop.

The driver, whose identity was withheld, told police she was not familiar with the area so she made a wrong turn.

Woman driver makes wrong turn, ends up stuck in between Lak Si railway tracks Police are set to give her an alcohol test.

The State Railway of Thailand will check for damages if any before filing charges against her for compensation.

