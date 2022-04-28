Woman driver makes wrong turn, ends up stuck in between Lak Si railway tracks

Fortunately, no train used either of the two tracks at the time of the incident just 500 metres from Bang Khen railway station at 2am.
The Thun Song Hong police station was alerted immediately when the Mazda sedan ended up between the two tracks along Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road.
The bottom of the car was stuck on piles of gravel between the tracks. Its front left tyre had burst apparently after driving on the track bolts. The car’s bonnet was also damaged.
Railway officials spent an hour using a tow truck to spring the car loose and drag the vehicle to safety.
The car was removed from the spot before the first train of the day arrived from Den Chai station at 4am.
An official manning the station told police he heard the roar of the car as it drove at “high speed” into the track area. He said he shouted and ran after the car to tell the driver to halt but the woman continued on for about 500 metres before her vehicle came to a dead stop.
The driver, whose identity was withheld, told police she was not familiar with the area so she made a wrong turn.
Police are set to give her an alcohol test.
The State Railway of Thailand will check for damages if any before filing charges against her for compensation.
Published : April 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
