Ramathibodi Hospital ready to sequence hepatitis virus DNA following WHO alert

The centre said the technology is much faster in detecting and identifying the virus than the laboratory culture technique. The centre added that several types of virus cannot be cultured in a lab.

The WHO issued the warning on April 15 and revised its announcement on April 23.

The WHO said that as of April 21, at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported from 11 countries in the WHO European Region and one country in the WHO Region of the Americas.