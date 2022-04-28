Thailand notifies airlines on changes to passenger entry rules from May 1

The CAAT notice follows the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration deciding last week to scrap the Test & Go scheme from May 1 to make it more convenient for arriving foreign tourists.
The CAAT notice states that:
The CAAT has also asked airlines to screen passengers' documents in line with new entry measures and inform them to prepare all documents, so they will be able to travel to Thailand freely.
Published : May 05, 2022
Published : April 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
