IEAT seeks developers for much-needed ‘correctional industrial estates’

The project is aimed at increasing the skilled workforce and reducing repeat offenders in prisons.
IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said on Thursday that participating developers of such industrial estates are entitled to many benefits offered by the agency.
These include necessary utilities and amenities, paperwork services required in running such an industrial estate, exemption from operation and service fees, as well as IEAT assistance for the developers to meet legal requirements over industrial safety and the environment, he said.
The IEAT is set to launch its nationwide road show on May 9 to promote the corrections industrial estates, starting with Ayutthaya, according to the governor.
The project is focusing on five provinces – Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Rayong in the Eastern Economic Corridor – although industrial estate developers in other provinces can join if they meet the requirements.
A developer in Samut Sakhon has requested to join the project by setting up an industrial estate on a 4,131-rai land plot, Veeris said.
“A feasibility study is being conducted to determine if the proposed industrial estate meets IEAT requirements,” he added.
Meanwhile, an IEAT survey on the demand for workers who are former inmates found that six major industrial estates in Bangkok, Chonburi and Chachoengsao are looking for production workers, electricians, welders, forklift drivers and maids.
