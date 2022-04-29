Labour unions remind govt of wage increase promise in May Day demand

It has become a tradition for the Thai workforce to mark May Day by submitting demands to the government.
This year, CTL compiled eight points based on demands put forward by 15 labour unions. They are:
• Ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention No 87 on the freedom of association and protection of the right to organise convention, and Convention No 98 on collective bargaining convention.
• Urgent amendment of the Labour Relations Act.
• Lower taxes on severance pay.
• Amendment of the 1998 Labour Protection Act to better protect workers’ rights and expand its coverage.
• The Social Security System must be changed to cover beneficiaries from 15 to 70 years old from the current 15-60 coverage. The monthly pension should also be increased.
• The enactment of a law that supports and develops informal, unregistered workers.
• A pension fund for employees of state-run firms that is on par with the pension system of civil servants.
• Establishment of a special committee to follow up on the demands.
Apart from this eight-point demand, observers expect the labour movement to also step up pressure on the government to bump up the daily minimum wage for unskilled workers.
This issue is expected to be highlighted because the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) had promised to bump the basic wage rate to at least 425 baht per day. So far, this pre-poll promise has not been fulfilled.
Separately, the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee (TLSC) and the State Enterprise Workers’ Relations Confederation (SERC) submitted a joint statement to the government on Monday.
The statement urges the authorities to consider increasing the daily minimum wage to 492 baht across the country.
The statement also pointed out that the minimum daily wage has not been increased for three years, leading to an even wider economic gap. Thailand was named the world’s most unequal country in the 2018 Global Wealth Report compiled by Credit Suisse.
The letter also reminded the government that not only did it not fulfil its promise of a daily wage rate boost, but also did not make any adjustments since January 1, 2020.
In 2020, the government adjusted daily wages in 10 provinces at an unequal rate of between 313 and 336 baht, which is far lower than the rate promised. For instance, the minimum wage in Bangkok was adjusted to 331 baht and in Phuket to 336 baht.
The statement noted other countries consider their workforce important because their wages serve as an indicator of economic growth. However, it said, a survey of workers across the country found that most people were suffering financially and that their wages barely covered their daily expenses.
Also, it said, even temporary workers at government agencies were not paid the existing minimum daily wage on grounds that they are not protected by the Labour Protection Act.
A study conducted by TLSC and SERC showed that as of September 2017, workers’ expenses stood as follows:
• Daily (transport, food etc): 219.92 baht (6,581.40 baht per month)
• Monthly (utilities, rent, home mortgage, mobile phone fees, internet fees, children’s education, parent care, consumer goods): 14,771.52 baht.
The letter said that based on this study, people need 21,352.92 baht a month, so workers need to earn 712 baht per day to survive.
However, TLSC and SERC decided to base their demand on people’s daily expenses and settled on a daily wage of 492 baht, the letter said.
THE NATION
