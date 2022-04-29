Labour unions remind govt of wage increase promise in May Day demand

This year, CTL compiled eight points based on demands put forward by 15 labour unions. They are:

• Ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Convention No 87 on the freedom of association and protection of the right to organise convention, and Convention No 98 on collective bargaining convention.

• Urgent amendment of the Labour Relations Act.

• Lower taxes on severance pay.

• Amendment of the 1998 Labour Protection Act to better protect workers’ rights and expand its coverage.

• The Social Security System must be changed to cover beneficiaries from 15 to 70 years old from the current 15-60 coverage. The monthly pension should also be increased.

• The enactment of a law that supports and develops informal, unregistered workers.

• A pension fund for employees of state-run firms that is on par with the pension system of civil servants.

• Establishment of a special committee to follow up on the demands.