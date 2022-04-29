South Korean ambassador opens hall at war memorial in Chonburi

Thailand dispatched 6,326 soldiers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force units during the Korean war. Annual commemoration for the start of the Korean war (June 25) and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Day (October 22) is held at the war memorial and Korean War Museum in the 21st Infantry Regiment. However, there was no shelter for attendees from the strong sunshine and rain.

Corporate giant Posco decided to build and donate the multi-purpose hall 185 square metres in size next to the war memorial. The hall was completed in February. Posco also undertakes cleaning activity of the war memorial in June every year.

The embassy said the opening ceremony of the hall was carried out to show gratitude to Thai veterans and promote friendly relations between Korea and Thailand. To celebrate this event, 12 Thai and Korean members of

"Cheong-heung-dung-dang", a Korean traditional music club in the Korean Cultural Centre, played "Holo Arirang", a popular Korean folk song.

"This newly built multi-purpose hall is a part of expressing our gratitude to Thai veterans' sacrifice and devotion. The Korean government and Korean people will always remember Thailand's help during the war," Moon said.