DDPM to test nationwide cell broadcast alert on Tuesday afternoon

AIS advisory: test only, not a real incident

AIS also warned customers that if phones vibrate and sound at the same time nationwide at 2pm on Tuesday, it is because AIS and DDPM are testing a smart alert system designed to deliver warnings directly to users’ screens. AIS stressed that this is only a test and not a real incident.

AIS also reminded customers that genuine DDPM alerts will not include links and will not ask for personal information. If a message contains a link, it is likely a scam and should not be clicked.

True advisory: no links, eight-second alert tone

True said the tests will be carried out through the cell broadcast systems on its TrueMove H and DTAC networks.

True said the alert tone will sound for eight seconds, even if the phone is set to silent mode or the screen is locked, and a pop-up message will appear confirming it is not a real incident.

True also warned that the test message will be plain text only and should not include any links. If a link is attached, users should treat it as a scam and avoid clicking it.

Test coverage: all 77 provinces

The test will cover all 77 provinces nationwide (Bangkok plus 76 provinces).

