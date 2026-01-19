DDPM to test nationwide cell broadcast alert on Tuesday afternoon

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said on Monday that it will test Thailand’s nationwide cell broadcast alert system on Tuesday afternoon via three mobile operators.
DDPM said the test alert will be sent at 2pm on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, to mobile phones nationwide through the cell broadcast systems of National Telecom (NT), True Corporation (TrueMove H and DTAC) and Advanced Info Service (AIS).
DDPM said phones will vibrate, emit an alert tone for eight seconds and display a pop-up message confirming it is only a system test.
The test message will appear as:
“This is test message from Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), not real situation. No action required”.
DDPM said smartphones must be running iOS 18 or later, or Android 11 or later, and must be connected to a 4G or 5G network to receive the alert.
AIS also warned customers that if phones vibrate and sound at the same time nationwide at 2pm on Tuesday, it is because AIS and DDPM are testing a smart alert system designed to deliver warnings directly to users’ screens. AIS stressed that this is only a test and not a real incident.
AIS also reminded customers that genuine DDPM alerts will not include links and will not ask for personal information. If a message contains a link, it is likely a scam and should not be clicked.
True said the tests will be carried out through the cell broadcast systems on its TrueMove H and DTAC networks.
True said the alert tone will sound for eight seconds, even if the phone is set to silent mode or the screen is locked, and a pop-up message will appear confirming it is not a real incident.
True also warned that the test message will be plain text only and should not include any links. If a link is attached, users should treat it as a scam and avoid clicking it.
The test will cover all 77 provinces nationwide (Bangkok plus 76 provinces).